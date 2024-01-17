Search
WISH-TV kicks off 2nd year of multicultural media producer program

by: Dylan Listner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tuesday was the first day for the second year of the multicultural media producer program.

Students arrived at the WISH-TV studio for another year of learning about the art of producing.

The class began with News 8 Producer Adam Krent showing students around the station.

The multicultural media producing program is a one-year certificate program at Ivy Tech Community College.

WISH-TV is proud to be a part of the program that’s working to expand newsroom diversity.

