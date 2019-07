INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials are investigating following a fatal fire at a home Sunday morning.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of Fletcher Avenue.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said 62-year-old Albert Lee Edwards Jr. died in the fire.

IFD said Edwards was likely smoking while on home oxygen. Fire officials urge people to not smoke or have any other open flame near home oxygen.

Two other people and two dogs were able to escape the fire.