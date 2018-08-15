Owner, 4 employees charged in assault at group home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Five people have been charged after officials witnessed video of a woman being assaulted at a group home.

The incident happened in July at a group home managed by Safe Journey LLC in the 7400 block of Madison Avenue.

According to documents, the owner of Safe Journey along with multiple employees held a victim to the ground while they beat her. The incident was all captured on video.

The victim suffered bruising to the shoulder, face, neck and chest.

Owner of Safe Journey Amelia Hagedorn and employees Sharita Bell, Danielle Moore and Carmele Journey-Starks have all been charged with felony counts of battery resulting in bodily injury to a disabled person and criminal confinement. Sara Clancy, who is believed to have witnessed the incident but not report it, faces a misdemeanor count of failure to report victimization.

Hagedorn, Bell and Clancy were all arrested Tuesday morning. Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Journey-Starks and Moore.