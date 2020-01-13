Home/Latest News, National, News, Sports/Patriots star Edelman arrested for vandalism in California

Patriots star Edelman arrested for vandalism in California

by: Associated Press
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — New England Patriots star Julian Edelman was arrested in Southern California on suspicion of misdemeanor vandalism after jumping on the hood of someone’s car, authorities said Sunday.

Edelman, 33, caused unspecified damage when he jumped on the vehicle Saturday night on a commercial block of Beverly Hills, police Lt. Elisabeth Albanese said in a statement.

Edelman was released on a citation and is scheduled to appear in court April 13. It wasn’t known Sunday if he had an attorney, and the Patriots had no immediate comment.

The wide receiver made huge plays during the Patriots’ historic comeback victory over Atlanta in the Super Bowl following the 2016 season. He won Super Bowl MVP honors in New England’s victory last season over the Rams.

Edelman led the Patriots during the regular season with 100 receptions, 1,117 yards and six touchdowns. But nagging injuries took a toll. He was mostly a non-factor in New England’s wild-card upset loss to the Tennessee Titans.

