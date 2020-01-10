Home/Latest News, Local, News/Pet Pals TV: Handling new pets having issues

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week Patty Spitler shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This time the host of Pet Pals TV stopped Daybreak with her pal Stewie.

It’s been a couple of weeks since Christmas and the holidays and you may be wondering why your new rescue dog or adopted puppy is still having “issues.”

Patty discussed how to handle a pet that may be having a tough time adjusting to their new surroundings.

Some of her tips include being consistent with your new pet and setting boundaries and rules.

