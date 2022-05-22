Month of May

Pole Day is here for the top 12 drivers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s Pole Day and the number of drivers battling for the coveted start spots has been shaved down from 33 to 12.

The Indianapolis 500 top 12 competition started at 12:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, based on Saturday’s qualifying times.

The fastest six positions advance to the Firestone Fast Six to determine positions one through six.

At 5:10 p.m. the Firestone Fast Six will begin. The order is based of off the times from the top 12 qualifying from slowest to fastest.

The fastest driver will earn the NTT P1 award for the coveted pole position.

