INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in custody following a police chase in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the chase actually began in Johnson County.

The suspect then led Johnson County deputies on a chase, which ended in downtown Indianapolis, near 22nd and Illinois streets.

Police say the suspect is an adult male.

The chase ended at approximately 4 a.m. with at least one person in custody. Officers say there were no injuries.