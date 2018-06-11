Police investigate south side bank robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating a bank robbery on the city’s south side.

Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the Chase Bank at 8120 S. Meridian Street around 1:26 p.m. Monday on a report of a bank robbery.

According to a narrative from police, a bank employee said she was approached by a “shorter stocky” black male who said, “I need bus money.” The woman told police when she asked him if he was a member, he hand her a note that said it was a bank robbery and that he wanted $10,000, according to the narrative.

The bank employee told police she gave the man money, but he said it was not enough. After she gave him more cash, he fled, according to the narrative.

Witnesses described the suspect to police as a 6-foot tall black male with a hat and glasses. They told police the suspect ran southbound and got into a silver Subaru or Toyota sport-utility vehicle occupied for three to four other black males and left southbound.

The FBI Safe Streets team is working with IMPD on the investigation.