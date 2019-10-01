Police looking for man wanted for convenience store robberies

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Greenwood are searching for a man wanted for the robbery of convenience stores.

According to police, the suspect robbed the same Village Pantry located in the 500 block of North Meridian Street on two occasions – just after 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20 and just after 1 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26.

Police believe the same suspect also robbed the Village Pantry in the 90 block of South Madison on Tuesday, Sept. 10 just at approximately 2:15 a.m.

In all three robberies, the suspect displayed a black handgun, took an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes, according to police.

The suspect is described as a thin white male who is between 5’5″ and 5’11” tall.

During the robberies, the suspect wore a black ski mask and a light blue and gray Nike zip-up sweatshirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.