Police release more photos of tattoos in hope of identifying woman found dead

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — The Columbus Police Department still needs the public’s help to identify a woman that was found dead on I-65.

CPD has released additional photos of the woman’s tattoos. While tips and leads have come into the department, she still hasn’t been identified.

Investigators say her body was found on the shoulder of the interstate near mile marker 64.5 on Monday evening.

Police say she is a Hispanic female between 20 and 30 years old. She also has a lip piercing.

She was wearing a maroon sweatshirt, tan pants and black tennis shoes.

Anyone who might know who she was can contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600.

The Bartholomew County Cornoner’s Office has ruled that the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the chest and abdomen.