Georgia audit to trigger hand recount of presidential vote

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 20: Brad Raffensperger, Georgia Secretary of State speaks onstage during 2020 Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Service at Ebenezer Baptist Church on January 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
by: Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia election officials have announced an audit of presidential election results that will trigger a full hand recount. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said at a news conference Wednesday that his office wants the process to begin by the end of the week and he expects it to take until Nov. 20.

After results from the hand recount are certified, the losing campaign can then request another recount, which will be  performed by machine, Raffensperger said.

President-elect Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by about 14,000 votes in the state.

