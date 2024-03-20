Indiana Sen. Jean Breaux dies after health battle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana state Sen. Jean Breaux passed away Wednesday, two days after her announcement to spend more time with family amid ongoing health issues.

Breaux represented District 34, which includes parts of Marion County’s Center, Lawrence, Warren, and Washington townships.

Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor, (D-Indianapolis), released the following statement Wednesday:

“Unfortunately, we have just received news that Senator Jean Breaux passed away today. It is a heavy and extremely sad day. The loss of State Senator Jean Breaux will be profoundly felt by the countless lives she touched, and we join so many in mourning the loss of her incredible life. We send our sincerest condolences to her mother, former State Senator Billie Breaux, and her family during this time. We kindly ask that all media and the public respect the family’s privacy at this time. The family will release information about a memorial service for Senator Jean Breaux once they have had time to make arrangements.”

Breaux was first appointed to the Senate in 2006. Later that year, she was elected to the Senate, according to her online biography.