Indiana state senator acknowledges health battle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana state Sen. Jean Breaux said Monday that, amid a health battle, the time has come for her to focus on enjoying the time she has left and to be surrounded by loved ones.

Her statement issued Monday afternoon came after reports over the weekend that she is in hospice care. She missed the 2024 legislative session that ended Friday.

Breaux was first appointed to the Senate in 2006. Later that year, she was elected to the Senate, according to her online biography. The Democrat’s district includes parts of Marion County’s Center, Lawrence, Warren and Washington townships.