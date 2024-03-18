Indiana state senator acknowledges health battle
Indiana state senator acknowledges health battle
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana state Sen. Jean Breaux said Monday that, amid a health battle, the time has come for her to focus on enjoying the time she has left and to be surrounded by loved ones.
Her statement issued Monday afternoon came after reports over the weekend that she is in hospice care. She missed the 2024 legislative session that ended Friday.
Breaux was first appointed to the Senate in 2006. Later that year, she was elected to the Senate, according to her online biography. The Democrat’s district includes parts of Marion County’s Center, Lawrence, Warren and Washington townships.
“After a hard-fought battle with my health, the time has come for me to focus on enjoying the time I have left surrounded by my loved ones.
“I want to express my sincerest gratitude to everyone who has reached out, to my Statehouse colleagues and team, and to the community I have been so incredibly grateful to represent for nearly two decades. I am extremely proud of the work we did together to improve Black infant and maternal mortality, increase access to healthy food in food deserts, protect Hoosiers from rising utility costs, fight for reproductive justice, pass policies to address poverty, keep our communities safe from gun violence and so much more.
“The support, love, and trust from every one of you has fueled my fight and allowed me to do my best work on behalf of Senate District 34. I encourage my Senate colleagues to continue this work with a fighting spirit and a heart for those struggling in Senate District 34 and across the state.
“I will always be grateful for the trust placed in me by our community, the unfailing support of my colleagues, and the amazing family, friends and allies I have acquired during my time in the Senate. Representing our community has been a highlight of my life and career, and it has filled me with so much joy and purpose. I send my eternal love and best wishes to you all.”
Statement from Indiana state Sen. Jean Breaux, a Democrat from Indianapolis, on March 18, 2024