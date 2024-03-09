Indianapolis woman who lost son to addiction attends State of the Union as guest

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The founder and executive director of an Indianapolis center that helps people with addiction and substances abuse was a guest of second gentleman Doug Emhoff on Thursday night at the State of the Union.

Justin Phillips, founder and executive director of Overdose Lifeline, says she got a call from Emhoff’s assistant chief of staff on Tuesday night extending the invitation. She was on a plane to Washington, D.C., by Thursday morning.

Phillips founded Overdose Lifeline in 2014, a year after her youngest son, Aaron, died from a heroin overdose. Phillips first met Emhoff at overdose awareness event in August.

“He was even gracious enough to call me in October when I recognized Aaron’s 10 years of not being here. He’s a very kind, generous man, so I was beyond honored when I received the call.”

A year later after Phillips founded the nonprofit center, the Indiana legislature passed Aaron’s Law, which made the overdose-reversing drug naloxone available without a prescription.

Phillips says Emhoff is serious about addressing the crisis. “He’s just is very aware that there have been lives that have been lost, and that we need to continue to raise awareness. We need to normalize substance use disorder and addiction as a chronic disease.”

Phillips sat next to Emhoff during the speech. Flanking the second gentleman on the opposite side was Sweden Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, who Phillips also met.

She says she feels most at ease mingling with everyday people who are making a difference in their communities. “It was an honor to just be with the women who are fighting for women’s health, and be with the young woman who’s sister was killed in the Uvalde (school shooting) … so, all of us together, with our hearts on our sleeves so to speak”

Emhoff also had dinner at the White House before the State of the Union address, and had her picture taken with President Joe Biden after his speech.