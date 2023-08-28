Jury convicts Patriot, Indiana, woman in January 6 trial

Nancy Barron, of Patriot, Indiana, inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (Provided Photo/DOJ)

WASHINGTON (WISH) — A federal jury has convicted a Patriot, Indiana, woman for her role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The jury found Nancy Barron guilty on all charges in the verdict returned Monday.

Federal authorities arrested Barron in March 2022 on four charges, including disorderly or disruptive conduct in a Capitol building, entering or remaining in a restricted building, and parading demonstrating, or picketing inside a Capitol building.

Investigators said Barron contacted them Jan. 7, 2021, one day after a mob stormed the Capitol and disrupted the certification of the 2020 presidential election results. Barron admitted being inside the Capitol.

The FBI said it found multiple photos and videos of Barron inside and outside the building.

In one video, she can be heard yelling “Go in” several times followed by “Charge” as rioters were trying breach the doors of the East Rotunda.

Another video on Facebook showed Barron smiling as she said “Made it in.”

At another point, Barron is seen in a video walking up a set of stairs yelling, “F*** Nancy Pelosi and f*** Chuck Schumer!”

Barron was not charged with participating in any violent acts that day.

The judge in the case rejected Barron’s motions for a mistrial and for a directed verdict of acquittal.

Patriot is an Ohio River town of 200 residents that’s about an hour’s drive southwest of Cincinnati.

