Politics

Kamala Harris to make first trip to the border as vice president this week

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during an event marking the ninth anniversary of the creation of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) on June 15, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

CNN) — Vice President Kamala Harris will head to the US-Mexico border on Friday, a source familiar with the trip told CNN.

The upcoming trip to El Paso, Texas, comes as Harris has been dogged by criticism of her absence at the border by Republicans as she has taken on the role of leading the Biden administration’s diplomatic efforts on migration.

Politico was first to report the trip.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will also take part in the visit.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.