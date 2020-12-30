Mayor Hogsett announces changes to cabinet

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett talks Sept. 23, 2020, with News 8. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has announced changes to his cabinet.

Taylor Schaffer, currently deputy chief of staff, will become chief deputy mayor and Hogsett’s chief of staff. She has been with the administration since 2016.

Schaffer replaces Thomas Cook in the role.

Judith Thomas will become deputy mayor of neighborhood engagement, replacing Dr. David Hampton.

Thomas currently runs a consulting firm and was previously president of the Madam Walker Legacy Center.

Trending Headlines

Schaffer takes over her role on Jan. 1. Thomas joins the administration on Jan. 18.