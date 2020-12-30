Politics

Mayor Hogsett announces changes to cabinet

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett talks Sept. 23, 2020, with News 8. (WISH Photo)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has announced changes to his cabinet.

Taylor Schaffer, currently deputy chief of staff, will become chief deputy mayor and Hogsett’s chief of staff. She has been with the administration since 2016.

Schaffer replaces Thomas Cook in the role.

Judith Thomas will become deputy mayor of neighborhood engagement, replacing Dr. David Hampton.

Thomas currently runs a consulting firm and was previously president of the Madam Walker Legacy Center.

Trending Headlines

Schaffer takes over her role on Jan. 1. Thomas joins the administration on Jan. 18.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Hogsett names new chief of staff

Inside INdiana Business /

1 dead after grain silo collapse in Camby

Local /

UE faculty planning alternate alignment plan

Inside INdiana Business /

80 Snow Force drivers to pre-treat Indy roads on Wednesday night

Local /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.