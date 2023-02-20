Politics

New bill to restrict LGBTQ discussion in grades K-3 met with backlash from advocates, support from others

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new bill to limit the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in grades K-3 will be heard in the Indiana Statehouse on Monday morning.

House Bill 1608 has been met with backlash from LGBTQ advocates and support from others, including some politicians.

The bill bans any instruction “to study, explore, or inform students about: Gender fluidity; gender roles; gender stereotypes; gender identity; gender expression; or sexual orientation in those four youngest grades.

Katie Blair, director of advocacy with the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, said, “This is a problem that does not exist in Indiana. It just sends a harmful dangerous message to LGBTQ youth and LGBTQ people in general that we should be shamed for our existence.”

The ACLU of Indiana is one group participating in the Pack the Statehouse to Protect LGBTQ Rights demonstration as the bill is being heard.

“Here in Indiana, we’ve seen an absolute onslaught of anti-LGBTQ bills filed unlike anything I’ve ever seen, and I think it’s fear and misinformation,” Blair said. “It’s a well-coordinated attack by some politicians to try to put us back in the closet.”

When asked about various bills regarding LGBTQ issues, often called the “Slate of Hate,” House Speaker Todd Huston called this a ‘difference of opinion.’

“I think we’re trying to find the right balance between parental rights, and protecting kids and I respect those opinions,” Huston said. “I think that rhetoric is the rhetoric that gets used by groups opposing. I think it’s a difference of opinion.”

Rep. Michelle Davis, R-Whiteland authored this bill; she wrote House Bill 1041 about transgender students participating in girls’ sports last year. She provided this statement regarding House Bill 1608: