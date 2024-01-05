Palestine supporters interrupt US Sen. Young at Carmel mayor’s inauguration

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Sue Finkam is Carmel’s new mayor after a Thursday night public ceremony.

But the big surprise, protesters in the audience interrupted U.S. Sen. Todd Young as he introduced the new mayor during the inauguration at The Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts.

Protesters shouted and carried signs, calling for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip and supporting Palestinians.

The shouting lasted more than a minute.

Eventually, the senator representing Indiana responded. He pumped his fist toward the podium and yelled, “Carmel! Carmel! Carmel!” as the protests continued.

Young had expressed support for Israel in a speech on the floor days after the Hamas on Oct. 7 launched an attack on Israel. In that speech, the Republican said, “Hamas terrorists carried out the worst attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust.”

As the shouting continued, Young restarted talking about growing up in Carmel and the new mayor.

Eventually, police and security guards escorted the protestors from The Palladium, and many in the large audience applauded. Young responded to this.

“Did I mention that Carmel has great police officers?” the Republican senator said, waving his arms upward to encourage applause.

During Finkam’s speech, she noted that the audience size exceeded expectations and thanked people for coming. The event was livestreamed on the city government’s Facebook page.

She talked about a vision for excellence, prosperity, public safety, transparency, and community collaboration to make Carmel “the best-run city in America.”

Finkam says crime prevention and public safety will be her top priority, but she also will embrace transparency to welcome public participation in city decisions and provide an avenue for community engagement.

“Together, we can and we will do more,” she said.

She also noted her hopes to optimize city services for cost savings, and to enhance quality of life.

She said that “we will lay the foundation for Carmel that not only stands out as a model for excellence in America, but also serves as a testament to the power of unity, openness, and shared responsibility.”

Days before former Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard left office, the Republican signed an executive order in support of an official definition of “antisemitism” for the city.

(WISH Photos from Tahj Reeves)