Pedestrian crossings, leaf collection kick off candidates’ final policy announcements

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Joe Hogsett and Jefferson Shreve offered dueling quality-of-life projects on Wednesday as Election Day drew within one week.

Hogsett and officials with the Department of Public Works gathered at Brookside Elementary School to celebrate the installation of the first of 50 new signals at 22 schools around the city. The signals incorporate flashing lights to alert drivers when a school zone speed limit is in effect.

“These safety upgrades are important for, frankly, all schools in our city,” Hogsett said. “By making key safety upgrades, we can make sure that students and families make it to Brookside safely.”

Hogsett has launched several pedestrian safety initiatives during his time in office and has highlighted them during his campaign. Besides the crossing beacons, Hogsett has banned right turns on red downtown, and closed off part of Monument Circle to create Spark on the Circle.

Meanwhile, Shreve announced he would launch vacuum leaf collection in some neigborhoods, replacing the current bag leaf collection. He said this would save money and reduce the number of plastic bags going to landfills. Shreve said he would pilot the program in some of the city’s denser areas first.

“We have neighborhoods that have six or seven-acre lots, and it wouldn’t be fair to ask the citizens to fund the leaf collection off the big lots,” Shreve said. “I would focus on density. I would focus on those neighborhoods that presently have street-sweeping programs.”

Early voting runs through 12 p.m. Monday. Voting runs from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Mail-in ballots must arrive at an Election Board location by 6 p.m. Tuesday in order to be counted.