Republicans pick UIndy VP as new Indiana state senator

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman who took over as vice president and general counsel of the University of Indianapolis in June will become a Republican state senator.

Cynthia Carrasco will fill the Indiana Senate District 36 seat, which was vacated when Jack Sandlin died a month ago, the state Republican Party announced Wednesday night.

District 36 includes Marion County’s Perry Township, and White River and Pleasant townships in neighboring Johnson County.

Carrasco is a former deputy general counsel and ethics officer for Gov. Eric Holcomb. UIndy noted Carrasco’s experience also included serving as executive director of the Indiana State Ethics Commission from 2007-2015 and as Indiana’s inspector general from 2015-2017. She was a failed 2022 candidate for Marion County prosecutor.

She will fill the Senate seat through November 2024.

Indiana’s Republican Party chairwoman announced the appointment in a news release issued Wednesday night. Anne Hathaway said in the announcement, “While we are all still mourning the loss of Senator Sandlin, Hoosiers in the district should know they will be well represented by Cyndi. We are excited to have her join the rest of the Republican senate caucus to deliver results for District 36 and the rest of the state.”