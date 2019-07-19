Watch: Nancy Pelosi to speak at Dems convention in Indy

In this June 5, 2019, photo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks at the Capitol in Washington. President Donald Trump says it’s “case closed,” but Democrats are just getting started with special counsel Robert Mueller. Holding the first in a series of hearings on Mueller’s report, Democrats this coming week are intensifying their focus […]

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is speaking Friday night at the Young Democrats of America Convention at Union Station.

Pelosi’s speech will be livestreamed on WISHTV.com, the WISH-TV app and the WISH-TV Facebook page beginning at 7 p.m.

More than 1,000 people were expected to attend the convention that ends Saturday.

Pelosi was to speak at 7 p.m. during the General Session.

Katherin Chi, a member of the Young Democrats’ National Planning Committee and vice president of the Marion County Young Democrats, said in a statement that the group was “incredibly honored to have a groundbreaking leader like Speaker Pelosi join us.”

Pete Buttigieg spoke at the convention on Thursday night.

This year marks the first time the city is hosting the convention in its 90-year history. It is also the first time the Young Democrats of America have come to Indiana in more than 25 years.