Possible human remains found near Putnam County lake

MORTON, Ind. (WISH) – State police are investigating what appears to be human remains found in northwestern Putnam County.

A mushroom hunter found the remains about 12:45 p.m. Thursday in the area of Van Bibber Lake, about 35 miles west of Indianapolis, the Indiana State Police said in a news release Thursday night.

Police and members of the county coroner’s office expect to spend several weeks trying to identify the remains.

“At this time, detectives will not speculate on the age, sex, or otherwise,” the news release said.

State police detectives, though, are investigating the possibility the discovery may be related to a person from the area reported missing to the Putnamville post on Nov. 15, 2016.

Investigators said they believe there is no danger to the public.