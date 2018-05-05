Prom night comes to Riley Cancer Center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s prom season, and Riley Cancer Center believes everyone should have the chance to go to prom.

So they held a prom Friday night for families whose children are receiving cancer treatments.

The day started with spa pampering — hair and makeup — and ended with dancing the night away.

All of the kids and their families were dressed for the event.

There were even corsages and boutonnieres for attendees. Everything was provided free for families looking for a bit of magic and a few smiles.

“It’s beautiful. It’s absolutely gorgeous. The whole day is so easy and well-planned and so generous of everybody’s time. It makes it a really easy night for us,” said Megan Granger, who attended.

Organizers say there were about 350 people having a great time on the dance floor.