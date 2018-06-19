Purdue offers summer mini-courses to the public

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Purdue University Honors College is offering three-day mini courses this summer. They’ll cover a variety of human interests and are open to the public.

The courses will take place from 9-10 a.m. and 10:30-11:30 a.m. June 25-27. The cost to participate is $75, which includes a choice of courses in each time slot as well as a catered coffee break in between. The courses are open to students, faculty, staff and community members.

“The idea behind this program is to reach out to the local community,” says Heather Servaty-Seib, associate dean for student life in the Honors College. “When we think about the Honors College, we think about instilling that investment in lifelong learning. We want to offer individuals in Lafayette and West Lafayette excellent educational experiences and we want to be able to invite them onto campus.”

Topics including Bee Keeping, Mars Exploration, Wine Tasting and Immigration in the United States. Heather Servaty-Seib spoke about the useful theme in each course.

“The topics that we have picked are topics that we have heard in the news, that we know that we have faculty experts at Purdue who focus on those topics that are in the news,” said Servaty-Seib. “Things that people would be very interested and would be very useful and in many cases very practical for them, and very meaningful.”

The full list of course topics and more details can be found here. Registration here is required as classes will fill quickly. Purdue hopes to have all positions filled the Friday before classes start.