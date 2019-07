INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Most people have likely received a suspicious email or two in their inbox.

Whether it’s from a Nigerian prince or a long-lost relative stuck in another country in desperate need of money, most can recognize these obvious scam emails.

However, some may be less obvious.

Matthew Vernhout, director of privacy at 250OK, stopped by Midday Tuesday.

He about ways to recognize scam and phising emails.

For more on this story, click on the video.