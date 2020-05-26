Residents call for increased security after shooting, triple stabbing at west side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Residents called for increased security at a west side apartment complex where police responded to a shooting two weeks after a triple stabbing.

The Carriage House West apartments are managed by the Gene B. Glick Company, which also owns Carriage House East, the scene of a quadruple murder in February.

Police were called to investigate the shooting Monday around 3 p.m. in the 5500 block of Portsmouth Avenue at Carriage House West.

The victim’s injuries were not believed to be life threatening, authorities said.

The stabbings were reported May 11 around 9:45 p.m. in the 5600 block of Portsmouth Avenue.

Victoria Cook, 24, and Dylan Dickover, 28, died from their injuries; a third victim was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests had been made Monday night in connection with the shooting or stabbings at Carriage House West.

Property managers did not immediately respond to inquiries from News 8.

“They send out letters telling us, ‘Try to keep doors locked,’ to protect ourselves but we really need security,” a longtime resident said.

The retired factory worker was concerned for her safety and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

She first moved to Carriage House West in 1986 and lived there for 22 years before temporarily relocating. She returned in 2011 and initially had few concerns about violent crime.

She began feeling unsafe “about two or three years ago” following a string of incidents in and around the complex, she said Monday.

“It costs so much to move and I just can’t afford to,” she told News 8. “I worry about my older neighbors and the children, too.”