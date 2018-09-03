Roncalli counselor to appear on ‘The Ellen Show’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Roncalli guidance counselor who was placed on administrative leave after the school administration learned she was married to a woman is scheduled to appear on “The Ellen Show.”

Shelly Fitzgerald has worked at Roncallli High School, a private, Catholic school, for 15 years and on Aug. 13 told News 8 her job was in jeopardy after someone showed her 2014 marriage certificate to school leaders, who said if she didn’t resign or end her marriage, her contract would not be renewed.

Since then, Roncalli school board member Dan Parker resigned. He said he was s not stepping down out of spite but to serve as a time to reflect on what it means to love and accept all. Students and alumni also gathered in support of Fitzgerald, with signs that read, “#ISUPPORTMSFITZ”.

Roncalli High School canceled a meeting scheduled for Aug. 20 where parents were planning to questions board members about Fitzgerald’s status at the school.

Fitzgerald will appear on the nationally aired show on Friday alongside Cher, according to the show’s website.