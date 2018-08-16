Silver Alert issued for 61-year-old Cumberland man

CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 61-year-old Cumberland man.

The Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department is searching for Curtis Wilson, who was last seen Tuesday driving a red 2004 Pontiac Vibe with Indiana plate VOK113. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Police describe Wilson as a black male, 5-feet-4, weighing 250 pounds, and bald with brown eyes. Wilson was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and white tennis shoes and has the word “Libra” tattooed on his arm.

If you have any information on Wilson’s whereabouts, contact the Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department at 317-264-9607 or dial 911.