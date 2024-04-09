White River State Park draws in eclipse viewers from around the country

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — White River State Park drew crowds from across the country to watch the eclipse in nature together.

“It was amazing,” said Pierre Young, of Washington D.C. “There were about 20 seconds before totality people started counting down, and all of a sudden, when you hit zero and you could take off your glasses, you saw this complete blackout of the sun, and this ring of light around it. It was pretty amazing.”

One Tennessee woman told News 8 she had plans to go to Texas, but the bad weather forecast brought her to Indianapolis.

“I saw the eclipse in southern Illinois in 2017, and it was the most amazing thing I’d ever seen,” said Betj Emrie, of Loudon, Tennessee. “I was on top of a boulder. This time, all the group and I also saw the annular solar eclipse in San Antonio. So, I am an eclipse junky.”

White River State Park had some unique spots to watch the eclipse, including on a boat from the White River itself.

“To not only witness history, but to be a part of it, and to help others be a part of it,” said Connor Burke, a team member for Frank’s Paddlesports Livery. “That is something I am going to take away for the rest of my life, and just to be able to spread that community comradery to people.”

Crowds at the park took in the wonder of the eclipse, and said it was something indescribable.

The eclipse was something to see, and people here said if you have not gotten a chance to see one, it is something you should try and do in your lifetime.