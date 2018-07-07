State police investigate death of 9-month-old in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — State police are investigating the death of a 9-month-old infant in rural northern Clay County.

Around 10:30 a.m. Saturday an adult family member found the infant unresponsive in the crib area and reached out to 911, according to state police. The Parke County Sheriff’s Office got the call, and a dispatched advised the family member how to perform CPR; meanwhile they notified the Clay County Sheriff’s Office for emergency responders.

Family members continued CPR until crews arrived; then the infant was transported to St. Vincent-Clay Hospital in Brazil and was later pronounced deceased, state police said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

Detectives say they have no indication of foul play and will continue to investigate the death.

Indiana State Police said in a release they encourage parents to practice safe sleeping environments for infants, including proper crib assembly and no use of soft objects — such as blankets, toys, pillows and bumpers — in sleep areas.