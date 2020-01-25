News

Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Goshen man

GOSHEN, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Goshen man.

According to the department, Dennis Heminger, 75, was last seen in Goshen, Ind., Friday night around 8:40.

He is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 181 pounds. Heminger has gray hair with gray eyes and was last seen wearing a lightweight gray jacket, dark-colored t-shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

Police say he may be in danger and require medical assistance.

If you see Heminger, you are asked to call the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-4151.

