Students at West Clay Elementary pose for unique photograph

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – Carmel elementary students took part in a unique art display Tuesday afternoon.

Carmel students at West Clay Elementary School today dressed in black and light colored tee shirts and crouched down to make the artwork seen in the attached Tweet from Carmel Clay Schools.

The photo shows nearly 800 students participating in the art project depicting the West Clay Wolf, the school mascot.

The project was led by artist Daniel Dancer.

The blue sky around the dog is composed of pairs of blue jeans laid out on the ground.

The Carmel Fire Department sent a ladder truck to hoist the photog up for the photo.