Suspect wanted for larceny leads officers on chase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A suspect wanted for larceny in Morgan County led officers on a chase Tuesday morning.

Authorities are still searching for the male suspect.

However, a male passenger did remain with the car as the suspect fled the scene on foot.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Marion County Sheriff deputies say the chase began on the city’s south side.

The vehicle involved in the chase then went north on State Road 37 and Harding Street before it came to an end on Oliver Street before 5 a.m.

There were no injuries involved.