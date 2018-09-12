Top 8 things to do in Indy this weekend: Sept. 14-16

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking for something to do this weekend? Here’s a couple of ideas!
1. 20th Annual Jazz Fest
Indy Jazz Fest is back in its 20th year, bringing you 10 days of concerts, master classes and panel discussions in various locations around Indianapolis. The event begins on the 13th and runs through the 22nd with tickets on sale now, both online or through select venues. Hours, activities and performances vary by day. The event is open to all ages, however, some individual venues may impose age restrictions, so be sure to check rules in advance.
2. 23rd Annual Indy Irish Fest
The Irish are the second largest ethnic group to settle in the Indianapolis area, so what better way to celebrate that history and heritage than with Indy Irish Fest, now in its 23rd year. Ths 3-day festival features music, dancing, cultural exhibits, demos, hurling, Celtic canines, sheep herding, a kids area, great food, and more! The rain-or-shine event at Military Park runs Friday to Sunday with different hours each day. Tickets will run you $15 at the gate, per day or $10 in Advance. If you arrive early Friday (4:30-5:30), you can get in for just $5.
3. 8th Annual Monument Circle Oktoberfest
The north half of Monument Circle will go German this Friday to celebrate Oktoberfest! The 8th Annual Monument Circle Oktoberfest will feature both German and American foods, beers & wines. Menu items will include cheeseburger on a beer bun, bratwurst, sauerkraut sandwich, jumbo franks, hot soft pretzels with cheese or cinnamon sugar and more.This event is open to the public and there is no admission charge. A portion of the event proceeds will benefit the Soldiers & Sailors Monument and the Indiana War Memorials Foundation. Oktoberfest starts at 5pm and runs until 11 p.m.
4. Weekly Music Round-Up
-SATURDAY-
-SUNDAY-
Temperatures have been cool through the first half of the week, but look to ramp up just in time for several walks and runs happening around town this weekend… stay cool!