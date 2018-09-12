Top 8 things to do in Indy this weekend: Sept. 14-16

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking for something to do this weekend? Here’s a couple of ideas!

1. 20th Annual Jazz Fest

Indy Jazz Fest is back in its 20th year, bringing you 10 days of concerts, master classes and panel discussions in various locations around Indianapolis. The event begins on the 13th and runs through the 22nd with tickets on sale now, both online or through select venues. Hours, activities and performances vary by day. The event is open to all ages, however, some individual venues may impose age restrictions, so be sure to check rules in advance.

2. 23rd Annual Indy Irish Fest

The Irish are the second largest ethnic group to settle in the Indianapolis area, so what better way to celebrate that history and heritage than with Indy Irish Fest, now in its 23rd year. Ths 3-day festival features music, dancing, cultural exhibits, demos, hurling, Celtic canines, sheep herding, a kids area, great food, and more! The rain-or-shine event at Military Park runs Friday to Sunday with different hours each day. Tickets will run you $15 at the gate, per day or $10 in Advance. If you arrive early Friday (4:30-5:30), you can get in for just $5.

3. 8th Annual Monument Circle Oktoberfest

The north half of Monument Circle will go German this Friday to celebrate Oktoberfest! The 8th Annual Monument Circle Oktoberfest will feature both German and American foods, beers & wines. Menu items will include cheeseburger on a beer bun, bratwurst, sauerkraut sandwich, jumbo franks, hot soft pretzels with cheese or cinnamon sugar and more.This event is open to the public and there is no admission charge. A portion of the event proceeds will benefit the Soldiers & Sailors Monument and the Indiana War Memorials Foundation. Oktoberfest starts at 5pm and runs until 11 p.m.

4. Weekly Music Round-Up

Here’s a look at some of the top musical performances taking place this weekend in Indianapolis…

-FRIDAY-

Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center – 7 p.m.

The Lion King – Old National Centre – 8 p.m.

DJ Pauly D – The Pavilion – 8 p.m.

Local H – The Hi-Fi – 8 p.m.



-SATURDAY-

The Lion King – Old National Centre – 2 p.m.

Taylor Swift – Lucas Oil Stadium – 7 p.m.

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit – White River State Park – 7:30 p.m.

Alison Krauss – Clowes Memorial Hall – 8 p.m.

White Denim – The Hi-Fi – 8 p.m.

The Lion King – Old National Centre – 8 p.m.



-SUNDAY-

The Lion King – Old National Centre – 1 p.m.

The Lion King – Old National Centre – 6:30 p.m.

5. Runs and Walks For Good Causes

Temperatures have been cool through the first half of the week, but look to ramp up just in time for several walks and runs happening around town this weekend… stay cool!

The Indy Heart Walk is this Saturday at Michael A. Carroll Track and Soccer Stadium, benefiting the American Heart Association. Check-in is at 8am with the 5k run taking off at 9:45am. In addition to the run, there will be a hands only CPR demo, a kids zone and more. REGISTER HERE

I f you’re looking for a unique race this weekend, the St. Vincent Flyaway 5k is it! This race provides participants a rare opportunity to be among the first to ever experience running or walking alongside a runway at the Indianapolis International Airport! The race starts and finishes at the Republic Airways hangar (directions in the registration link below) with a start time of 9am. The cost for runners is $45 or $20 for kids 12 and under. If you just want to get the up close and personal airport experience as a spectator, you’ll need to make a $5 donation.

The Arsenal 5k Committee of Arsenal Tech H.S. is hosting their annual 5k run this Saturday at 9am. Registration is online and the cost is just $20. This race benefits the school in the form of college scholarships and monetary awards to clubs at Tech High School. REGISTER HERE.

Bring your friends & family to the 5th Annual BACA Bolt for Autism 5K! The professionally times race takes place this Sunday at Fort Harrison State Park beginning at 9am. Proceeds from this event will go to benefit BACA Charities. BACA Charities’ mission is to raise resources to support research in the field of ABA and families who support ABA. REGISTER HERE.

6. Global Fest

Global Fest makes its debut this Saturday, September 15. A celebration of culture and community, the daylong event shares traditions and honors heritage through food, music, art, and play. The festival will take place from noon to 10 pm at 4550 Central Avenue. Admission is free and open to the public.

7. Ironworks Social

Celebrate the first anniversary of Ironworks Hotel Indy with friends and family during the second

annual Ironworks Social ! This dog-friendly outdoor event will have food from several area restaurants, live music, complimentary mini-massages, wellness advice, fitness tips, and the Humane Society for Hamilton County will be present with adoptable dogs. Donations for the Humane Society are encouraged, but not required, for admission. The event is set to take place at Ironworks Hotel Indy this Saturday from 2 to 8 p.m.

8. St. Lawrence Parish Festival & St. Michael Rummage Sale