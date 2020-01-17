Traffic stop leads to Columbus man’s arrest for meth

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – A Thursday afternoon traffic stop in Columbus led to the drug arrest of a Columbus man, according to the Columbus Police Department.

The department said at approximately 3:15 p.m., a vehicle driven by 62-year-old Harold Jordan was stopped in the area of 16th and California streets.

During the stop, a K9 officer was called to the scene and provided an indication of the possible presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

A subsequent search of Jordan’s clothing revealed close to 58 grams of methamphetamine in his sweatpants.

Jordan was then taken into custody and transported to the Bartholomew County Jail.

He faces preliminary charges for dealing and possession of methamphetamine.