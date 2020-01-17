News

Traffic stop leads to Columbus man’s arrest for meth

by: Staff Reports
Posted:

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – A Thursday afternoon traffic stop in Columbus led to the drug arrest of a Columbus man, according to the Columbus Police Department.

The department said at approximately 3:15 p.m., a vehicle driven by 62-year-old Harold Jordan was stopped in the area of 16th and California streets.

During the stop, a K9 officer was called to the scene and provided an indication of the possible presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

A subsequent search of Jordan’s clothing revealed close to 58 grams of methamphetamine in his sweatpants.

Jordan was then taken into custody and transported to the Bartholomew County Jail.

He faces preliminary charges for dealing and possession of methamphetamine.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE NEWS STORIES

Monday evening forecast

by: Marcus Bailey /

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – A Thursday afternoon traffic stop in Columbus led to the drug arrest of a Columbus man, according to the Columbus Police Department.

The department said at approximately 3:15 p.m., a vehicle driven by 62-year-old Harold Jordan was stopped in the area of 16th and California streets.

During the stop, a K9 officer was called to the scene and provided an indication of the possible presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

A subsequent search of Jordan’s clothing revealed close to 58 grams of methamphetamine in his sweatpants.

Jordan was then taken into custody and transported to the Bartholomew County Jail.

He faces preliminary charges for dealing and possession of methamphetamine.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Monday evening forecast

Weather /

Impeachment trial: Senate debate over McConnell resolution expected to begin Tuesday

News /

Mother accused of throwing gas on children, threatening to burn them

News /

Fort Wayne Airport celebrates 10 years of growth

News /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.