Indiana political experts weigh in on the ouster of Kevin McCarthy: ‘UnPHILtered’

by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A first in the nation’s history occurred Tuesday night.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy has been voted out of his position.

On the latest “UnPHILtered” with Phil Sanchez, former Indiana Democratic Party Chair Kip Tew and attorney and conservative radio show host Abdul-Hakim Shabazz join the show to discuss this historic event.

