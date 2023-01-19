UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: A touchdown for improved mental health

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Wednesday’s “UnPHILtered”, the owners of JRNY Counseling joined News 8’s Phil Sanchez to discuss mental health improvements.

JRNY Counseling is a Noblesville based local counseling practice that has teamed up with the Pro Football Hall of Fame to help athletes dealing with mental health issues.

Co-owners Melanie Short and Holly Homan own JRNY Counseling, and offer a vast amount of services at their practice.

Learn more about the services offered by visiting their website here.