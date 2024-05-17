Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

‘UnPHILtered’ | Helping people experience the Indy 500

UnPHILtered: Helping people experience the Indy 500

by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re just days away from the biggest spectacle in racing here in Indiana. Every year, New Hope of Indiana helps people with disabilities enjoy the Indianapolis 500 experience by letting them watch the time trials.

New Hope of Indiana’s Jenny Pfeil joins us Thursday for our “UnPHILtered” conversation.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Wabash College student-athletes help build...
Local News /
Committee approves plan to revitalize...
Local News /
Fever fans react to home...
Indiana Fever /
ACM Awards 2024: See the...
Entertainment /
CDC notes drop in Indiana...
Health Spotlight /
Toy Factory to play first...
Entertainment /
Caitlin Clark, Fever outmatched in...
Indiana Fever /
Coroner: 14-year-old died of heart...
National News /