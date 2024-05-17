‘UnPHILtered’ | Helping people experience the Indy 500
UnPHILtered: Helping people experience the Indy 500
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re just days away from the biggest spectacle in racing here in Indiana. Every year, New Hope of Indiana helps people with disabilities enjoy the Indianapolis 500 experience by letting them watch the time trials.
New Hope of Indiana’s Jenny Pfeil joins us Thursday for our “UnPHILtered” conversation.
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.