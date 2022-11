UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: How mortgage rates are impacting real estate brokers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s been said that owning a home is a keystone of wealth, but, with mortgage rates skyrocketing, buying a house is not so easy these days.

In Wednesday night’s “UnPHILtered” conversation, News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez spoke with Patrick Keller of CrestPoint Real Estate to shed some light on the crazy real estate market.