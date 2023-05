‘UnPHILtered’: Three new laws to help students get to college

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three new laws have been passed recently that will help Indiana students working towards college, and the 21st Century Scholars Program is continuing to help students get there.

On the latest “UnPHILtered” with Phil Sanchez, MJ Slaby, a writer with News 8 partner Chalkbeat, joins News 8 to take a deeper look at the new laws and how they aim to make college a reality for all students.