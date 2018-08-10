Up close, behind-the-scenes look at the fireworks at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On special Friday nights crowds can check out the fireworks show after an Indianapolis Indians game. News 8 got a chance to go behind the scenes at Victory Field to see how the fireworks show is actually put together.

Warm weather, baseball and fireworks, all of it means summer at Victory Field and so does Phil Ramsey from Ramsey Pyrotechnics working at the home of the Indians. He started out doing other things, but in 1987 he got into the fireworks business.

Ramsey built custom black cages to house the fireworks. That’s in case one shoots off in a direction towards the crowd so that it wont get very far.

The crews arrives just after 6 pm and runs a few tests. Then as soon as the action is over on the field, Phil and his crew can be seen scrambling to get those black cages on the field and ready.

“We’re all safety all the time,” said Phil. “You have to be. If you get complacent, you will lose part of your body.”

Ramsey’s son Chris says if his dad is always way ahead of any problems, saying his dad is always safety first.

“He thinks five times harder than anybody I know,” said Chris Ramsey. “Always trying to predict the future and do things the safest way and constantly working, his brain never stops.”

Phil and his company, Ramsey Pyrotechnics, can been seen in action not only at Victory Field but also Conner Prairie, events for the Indianapolis Colts, and the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.

