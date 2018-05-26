US Rep. Susan Brooks speaks on Noblesville school shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — U.S. Rep. Susan Brooks was in the newsroom Friday night to speak after a school shooting at Noblesville West Middle School that left a teacher and a student in the hospital.

Brooks represents the 5th District, which includes the city of Noblesville.

“I believe there’s a consensus that we know we need to make sure that people who should not have weapons — you know, criminals, young children, those with mental illness — we need to make sure that they do not have access to weapons. And I think everyone agrees with that. But I think we also, I think, agree with a need to find out what is causing these young people to perpetrate this kind of violence. That’s a discussion that I don’t think we’ve had enough of in this country,” Brooks said.

Brooks and Rep. Ted Deutch, who represents Parkland, Florida, introduced a bill in the House that would act similarly to Indiana’s red flag law, Brooks said.

She also spoke about federal funding for school security.

