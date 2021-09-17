Vaccine Central

Cuba begins vaccinating children as young as 2

A mother holds her daughter who is injected with a dose of the Soberana-02 COVID-19 vaccine, in Havana, Cuba, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Cuba began inoculating children as young as 2-years-old with locally developed vaccines on Thursday.(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
by: ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ, Associated Press
HAVANA (AP) — Sitting on her mother’s lap, 2-year-old Lucía looked at the illustrations in her book while around her several children watched the doctors in white coats and nurses with thermometers in amazement.

In an adjoining room, Danielito, also 2, sniffled while getting a shot as a clown tried to distract him.

Cuba on Thursday began a massive vaccination campaign for children between the ages of 2 and 10, becoming one of the first nations to do so.

Health officials here say Cuba’s homegrown vaccines have been found safe to give to young children.

