Warm day with an isolated shower

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A great start to the workweek with temperatures Monday morning in the mid-60s. Lots of sunshine will take us through the afternoon with highs warming to the upper 80s to spots nearing 90°. There could also be a pop-up storm with most spots staying dry. Showers or storms will move out Monday night with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday will be a cooler day with most areas topping out in the lower to mid-80s with partly sunny skies. There could also be an isolated storm through the afternoon with most areas staying dry. There is an isolated chance come Wednesday afternoon for a shower or storm. Highs will run in the mid-80s.

Through the second half of the week, temperatures will begin to cool and shower chances will diminish. Highs will cool to the lower 80s with a mainly sunny sky through the weekend.

