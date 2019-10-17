Warming up today and through the weekend!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cold morning with temperatures starting in the 30s with wind chills in the lower 30s! It’ll be a much brighter day with a mainly sunny sky. Highs will climb to the upper 50s to near 60.

Overnight lows will plummet once again to the 30s with a Frost Advisory for our northern counties overnight and early Friday morning.

Friday will be a great day with highs warming to the lower 60s with a mainly sunny sky. Friday night football will be dry and chilly.

A beautiful weekend with highs warming to the lower 70s Saturday afternoon with a few clouds and sun throughout the day. Sunday looks to be slightly warmer with highs in the lower 70s with a partly sunny sky.

The next chance for rain arrives on Monday with widespread showers all day. Highs will cool slightly to the lower 70s. Midweek looks quiet for now with temperatures behind the front cooling to the 60s.