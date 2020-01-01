Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Technology in the airline industry keeps evolving at light speed. So which top travel technology trends could make headwinds in 2020?

The year ahead could see a lot more tech in travel. One key advancement in travel will be voice technology, which OAG predicts will dramatically change how travelers book their flights in the next year.

Consumers will also become even more comfortable using mobile assistants like Google and Siri to book travel.

To hear more about expected tech and travel trends for 2020, click on the video.