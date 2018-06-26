Westfield police ask for help identifying theft, fraud suspect

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Westfield are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for theft and fraud. 

According to the Westfield Police Department, on Feb. 24, a Westfield resident told police that three to four Hispanic people took her purse at the Panera Bread located in the 2000 block of East Greyhound Pass.

Police say that less than 15 minutes after the robbery the victim’s credit cards were used at two different stores, one in Indianapolis and one in Westfield. Police says this kind of activity suggests the victim’s credit card information was transmitted and cloned to another card.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

