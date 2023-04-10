Whiteland seeking volunteers for tornado recovery

Two volunteers assist in the clean-up efforts In Whiteland, after a tornado severely damaged the town. (WISH Photo)

Whiteland, Ind. (WISH) — The town of Whiteland is seeking volunteers to help with the continued recovery from the tornado that destroyed much of the community on March 31.

The town is looking for greeters, interviewers and safety trainers to work at the volunteer center.

Anyone interested in volunteering can contact the volunteer center in the Clark Pleasant Schools administration building at 50 Center Street in Whiteland.

Interested volunteers can also email jccoad@gmail.com or contact the town at townofwhiteland.com.