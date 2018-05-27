Will Power wins the 102nd Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It was a long time coming for Will Power.

Prior to Sunday, the 37-year-old Australian had won 33 IndyCar races and a series title, but had come up empty in 10 previous tries at the Indianapolis 500.

Power took the lead for good on Lap 196 when leaders Oriol Servia and Jack Harvey were forced to pit for fuel, and comfortably held off pole-sitter Ed Carpenter.

“It was a fight to win it, it was not an easy win,” Power said.

“He won this race today because he was the best,” team owner Roger Penske said.

The win capped off an Indy sweep for Power, who won the IndyCar Grand Prix on the Speedway’s road course earlier in the month.

“On the white flag lap I just started screaming because I knew I was going to win,” Power said.

Early in the race Sunday, it was Carpenter who dominated from the pole, leading the opening 30 laps prior to a cycle of green flag pit stops.

The race remained green until Lap 47 when James Davison and defending champion Takuma Sato made contact and hit the wall.

In her final race, Danica Patrick’s day came to an early end when she spun out and hit the wall on Lap 67.

Following last year’s horrific accident during qualifying, Sebastien Bourdais took over the race lead in his return to the 500 on Lap 132; however, shortly after pitting he hit the wall on Lap 138 in a single-car crash. Bourdais was checked and cleared at the infield care center shortly after the accident.

Three-time 500 winner Helio Castroneves ran in the top 10 most of the day and looked to be in contention for a possible record-tying fourth Indy win, but approaching Lap 146, the Brazilian spun coming out of turn four and hit the inside wall near the entrance to pit road.

After getting out of the car, Castroneves pleaded in a television interview with Penske for another run at Indy next year.

“Hard to say no to (Castroneves) isn’t it?” Penske laughed.

“He will be back next year in one of our cars,” Team Penske President Tim Cindric said.

But the day belonged to another Penske driver: Power.

“(The Indy 500) was the last box to tick to be considered a very successful driver,” Power said.

Carpenter finished second, followed by Scott Dixon. Alexander Rossi, who started 32nd, and Ryan Hunter-Reay rounded out the top five.

The race featured 30 lead changes among 15 different drivers and had seven cautions.

Ed Jones was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital after a crash on Lap 58, complaining of head and neck pain. He was said to be awake and alert prior to being transported.